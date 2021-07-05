Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,449,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.71% of Royalty Pharma worth $717,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 308,143 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 216,853 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021,883 shares of company stock worth $43,868,911 in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

