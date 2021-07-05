RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $118.12 million and $1.65 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00130501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00165908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,939.08 or 1.00211230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,686,676 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

