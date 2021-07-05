Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 5,152,084 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 144.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152,084 shares during the quarter. Antares Pharma comprises approximately 2.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 5.17% of Antares Pharma worth $35,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRS. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,890,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 918.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 602,603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 543,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 529,921 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS opened at $4.48 on Monday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $756.22 million, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

