Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,500,000 Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 7.14% of Eros STX Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGC opened at $1.50 on Monday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

