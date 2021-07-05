Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,125,461 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,125,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,903,000. US Foods comprises 2.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USFD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 538.14 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.73. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

