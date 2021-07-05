Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 575,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Domtar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 337,979 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth about $59,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $24,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

