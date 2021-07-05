Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 493,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.