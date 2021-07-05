Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 164,154 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164,154 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure comprises about 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.67% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $46,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MIC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.