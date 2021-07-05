Rubric Capital Management LP Takes Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 493,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Tronox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,169,000 after purchasing an additional 298,830 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,003,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 420.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 236,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $22.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

