Rupiah Token Market Cap Tops $4.58 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $606,301.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

