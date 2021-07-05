Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $331,000 Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 2,011.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $333.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYRS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

