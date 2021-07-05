Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $342,000 in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BUR opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

