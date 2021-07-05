Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. On average, analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

