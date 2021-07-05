Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $42.25 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

