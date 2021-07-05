Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,860 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,314 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.