Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Bel Fuse worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $14.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $177.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.