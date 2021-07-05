Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 52.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.11.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NERV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

