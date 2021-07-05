Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,919 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $114,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of RHP opened at $76.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

