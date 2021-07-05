Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €237.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €237.00 ($278.82) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €256.00 ($301.18).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €211.35 ($248.65) on Monday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €221.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

