Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,872,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $201,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after buying an additional 461,184 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,531,000 after buying an additional 140,174 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after buying an additional 292,157 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,793,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,647,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

