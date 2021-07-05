SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Trimmed by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $297,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $322.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.03.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.