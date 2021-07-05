Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Short Interest Up 22.8% in June

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,780,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 25,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 419,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 463,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,583,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,575,797. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.15. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.