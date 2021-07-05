Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Short Interest Up 22.8% in June

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,780,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 25,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.
In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE SLB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,583,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,575,797. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.15. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
