Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €140.00 ($164.71).

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

EPA:SU traded up €0.68 ($0.80) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €133.88 ($157.51). 855,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €131.97.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

