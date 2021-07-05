Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,801 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,545,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 545,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 298.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 330,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.93 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

