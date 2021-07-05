Seedify.fund Hits 1-Day Volume of $276,186.00 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $276,186.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00166614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,033.90 or 1.00611529 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

