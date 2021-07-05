Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 58.3% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $40.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

