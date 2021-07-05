Sei Investments Co. Makes New $172,000 Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

