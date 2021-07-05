Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Down 17.8% in June

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.79. 1,566,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.11. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

