Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 87.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,029,000 after buying an additional 768,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

