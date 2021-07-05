Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in June

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 659,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOVF opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.65 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.14. Sernova has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and hypothyroid disease.

