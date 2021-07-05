SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.38% of VPC Impact Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIH. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VIH opened at $10.09 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.