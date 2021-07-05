SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,617,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,965,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $194.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $151.42 and a 12-month high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.