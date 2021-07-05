SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,984 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,984 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $135.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.54. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.