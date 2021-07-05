Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.