Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of SAEYY traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.05. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAEYY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

