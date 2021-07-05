Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of SAEYY traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.05. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAEYY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

