Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Rises By 31.0%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of JFU stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82. 9F has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFU. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9F in the first quarter worth about $351,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of 9F in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 9F in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 9F in the first quarter worth $93,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

