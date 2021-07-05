Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Expands By 30.1%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adecoagro by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after buying an additional 775,868 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 616,203 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGRO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adecoagro has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

