Short Interest in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Rises By 19.8%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

BZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. 328,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,346. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $606.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

