Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expands By 24.1%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC increased their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

NYSE CF traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. 1,512,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,440. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

