Short Interest in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expands By 27.4%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

CCXI stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $919.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,248,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,737,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

