Short Interest in Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Declines By 18.7%

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,500 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 633.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CMLEF opened at $8.76 on Monday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.