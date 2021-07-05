Short Interest in Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Declines By 18.7%

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,500 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 633.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of CMLEF opened at $8.76 on Monday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.