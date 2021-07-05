Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Rises By 21.3%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 67,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $17.23 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.