Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Increases By 21.6%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,982,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,692,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,105,180 over the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

ETON stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

