Short Interest in Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Decreases By 19.5%

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SFUN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69. Fang has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fang by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fang by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 297,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

