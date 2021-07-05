Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Declines By 17.0%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.77. 865,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.