Short Interest in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) Grows By 22.6%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 217,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:FTIV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. 4,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,153. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,916,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,653 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $21,470,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $7,040,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

