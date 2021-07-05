Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Rises By 16.8%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 292,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FC traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.29. 290,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $485.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.31.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

