Short Interest in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Drops By 22.3%

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 8,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

