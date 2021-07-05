Short Interest in HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Rises By 37.6%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get HORIBA alerts:

HRIBF opened at $64.05 on Monday. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.