Short Interest in Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Increases By 29.3%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INSHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. 7,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29. Inner Spirit has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About Inner Spirit

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 80 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

